Sindh govt committed to improving investigations, operational affairs of police, says minister

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Monday the government was committed to improving both the investigations and operational affairs of the provincial police force.

Speaking as chief guest at a two-day conference titled “Investigation and Training” organised by the Sindh Police in a local hotel, the minister said that police investigations department had been separated from the operational matters under the Police Order 2002 which aimed at improving the both at their best.

The Sindh government is making efforts to improve the overall affairs of the police while the welfare amount for the police martyrs has also been increased up to 10 million, he added.

The minister said that in the past police convoys were being provided for security of the influential; however, this practice had been ended. The present IGP was performing well and had been improving his department with a vast experience, he said.

“The sacrifices rendered by the officers and jawans of the Sindh Police are unforgettable in the restoration of peace,” he added. He also credited the Rangers and other agencies with the restoration of peace.

IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, talking to media on the occasion, said that 87 threats were received by the Sindh police this year and responding swiftly to each one of them teams were formed and the accused were arrested.

Talking about Muharramul Haram, the IGP said that over 14,000 Majalis would be provided security by the police across the province during Muharram. He added that as many as 4,000 vehicles and thousands of personnel would perform security duties in the month.

Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said that the Muharram security strategy was constituted with the coordination of the Sindh Pakistan Rangers and other relevant agencies. He said that to ensure the provision of security to the citizens in a better way, the police were focusing on the improvement of its intelligence.

Talking about the two-day conference organised by the Sindh police, he said that the conference aimed to increase the investigating capabilities of investigators. He said the Sindh Police believed in the capacity building of its officers and personnel.

He said as many as nine training institutes were imparting training to officials of the police. The IGP said that the heads of 15 relevant agencies shared their experiences regarding investigations at the conference. The training also aimed at improving the standard of investigations.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said that resolving a case and proving an accused guilty in court were separate matters; however, improving both was the need of the hour. He said that all-out efforts were being made for improving the overall affairs of policing in the province.

He said that the conference aimed to increase capabilities of police officers, including their speaking power, public relations, utilisation of their abilities, and investigation at the crime scenes.

Retired DIGP Saud Mirza, Federal Judicial Academy Director, DIGP Investigation Sindh Javed Akbar Riaz, DIGP South Sharjeel Kharal and other senior officers from different investigating agencies also addressed the conference.

Later, talking to media, Javed Akbar Riaz said that high-level investigation officers from across the country had been invited to the conference.

He said the officers shared their experiences and standard of investigations. The DIGP said that after the conclusion of the conference it would be analysed what factors were needed to improve the standards of investigations on modern lines. The conference aimed at to create working groups for the training of officers and officials, he concluded.