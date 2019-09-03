10 injured in Nowshera road accident

NOWSHERA: Ten people sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a passenger coach and an oil tanker on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road on Monday, police said.

They said that a Mardan-bound coach collided with an oil tanker near Taru Jabba, leaving 10 passengers injured.

The injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Pabbi where Fayyaz, Salma and Diyar were referred to a hospital in Peshawar due to their precarious condition.

The driver of the tanker escaped from the scene while the police registered the case and started the investigation.