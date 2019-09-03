Stray dogs creating snags for residents

Islamabad : Stray dogs have become a nuisance for the residents of Sector 1-10/1. The dogs roaming in different parts of the capital are posing threat to the residents. Especially, the people are in tension with the situation that has continued for too long in the area.

Dog bite cases have become a common occurrence, as stray dogs can be seen around meat and chicken shops, streets and open areas especially near the garbage dumps.

Some of the dogs often become violent when they come across pedestrians especially in the night.

The residents said that they were not only scared of walking on roads and streets but also afraid of letting their children go outside to play.

Jamila, a housewife informed that various people especially the children have been attacked by stray dogs while passing through the streets.

Nasir, a senior citizen, said, “He goes for morning walk in a near-by street, which is usually occupied by stray dogs.”

“I reach home late night after finishing duties at a private office and almost daily I am welcomed by the stray dogs near my house,” Khalid, a resident of I-10 said.

“The number of stray dogs in our area is increasing with each passing day”, he said Tariq.

People of the area said, despite of several campaigns by the concerned officials, the stray dogs have not completely been eliminated.