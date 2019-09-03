Islamabad police to strengthen relations with community

Islamabad : Islamabad police, being a professional force, were making efforts to promote relations with community and win public support through resolving issues at their doorsteps.

Superintendent of Police (SPs) Industrial Area Zone Sayed Aziz and SP Rural Zone of Malik Naeem Iqbal expressed these views at the ‘Open Kutcheries’ held in their respective area on Monday.

Both SPs organized this activity for interaction with public and citizen to listen to their complaints following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with people.

The SPs listened the problems of the people issued directions for immediate resolving those problems so that public could trust police and culture of friendly policing could be ensured as per objective of Islamabad police.

Deputy Superintendents of Police of circles in these police zones, Station House Officers of Industrial Area and rural area police stations, other police officials and hundreds of people were also present on the occasion.

The SPs said that Islamabad police were taking every possible step to maintain peace in the city and said the force requires the cooperation of citizens to ensure foolproof security.

They were of the view that public cooperation was vital for effective policing and crime could be controlled through involving community in policing affairs fairly.

They appealed citizens for checking activities of the people in their surroundings and inform the police in case of observing the suspects.

They said that effective policing was only possible through cooperation of public and trust between them would be ensured through resolving their problems at their door steps.

The SPs said that Islamabad police have launched effective crackdown against those involved in drug peddling, land occupation and criminal activities in their respective areas.

They said that Islamabad police were committed to securing the future of next generation and drug peddling activities would be curbed through cooperation of citizens and parents of children.

They assured to initiate inquiry in case of any compliant against policemen about involvement in criminal activities or sluggish policing.

They said purpose of organizing such ‘Open Kutchery’ was to present Islamabad police for accountability before citizens because it was the best way to improve performance and win public support.

They urged the participants in ‘Open Kutchery’ for their support to police to eradicate crime in the area.

They also stressed for checking activities of the people in their surroundings and said that effective policing was only possible through cooperation of public.

They said that Islamabad police was adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute (Phele Salam - Phir Kalam), which is step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people. They said that such ’Open Kutcheries’ would also be arranged in other areas to immediately resolve public complaints following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

The people of these areas lauded this step of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.