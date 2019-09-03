Hot & humid weather

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. However, rain and wind-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kalat, Zhob divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, a MET office reported.
