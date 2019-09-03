close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
September 3, 2019

Hot & humid weather

Islamabad

A
APP
September 3, 2019

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. However, rain and wind-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kalat, Zhob divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, a MET office reported.

