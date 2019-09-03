close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 3, 2019

Mystery of blind murder solved

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: The Chauntra police have solved the mystery of a blind murder of a woman and arrested his husband on killing the woman, police said.

The police, on Saturday, found a body of an unidentified woman lying on the bank of River Sawan. Police said that one, Nadeem, resident of Chauntra killed his wife Shaista by hitting iron rod on her head and threw the body in the river. The police, however, solved the mystery of the blind murder and got the accused. The accused has confessed his crime during the course of investigation.

