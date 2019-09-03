close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 3, 2019

Teenager abused

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: A teenage girl was raped under the influence of liquor at Modal Town Wah Sadar, police said Monday.

A married couple managed to trap a 13-year-old girl, a daughter of domestic servant and induced her liquor to drink mixed in soft drink, police said, adding, the wife of the accused facilitated her husband in the offense.

After intoxicating the victim, the housemaster molested the girl forcibly with help of his wife. The father of the victim, reached the scene after listening cry of his daughter. He submitted a written application with the Wah (Sadar) police.

Upon receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Faisal Rana asked SP (Potohar) Syed Ali to supervise the arrest and investigation of the case.

The police arrested the accused and his wife and initiated an investigation after shifting the victim to hospital for medical examination.

