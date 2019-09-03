close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 3, 2019

RWMC holds anti-dengue camp

Islamabad

 
September 3, 2019

Rawalpindi: On the directives of DCO Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and MD Awais Manzoor Tarrar, communications team of RWMC and Albayrak fixed an anti-dengue awareness camp at Shakrial, UC-77 and Dhoke Hassu (South) UC-06, says a press release.

The purpose of this camp was to disseminate cleanliness message and precautionary measures to tackle the fatal dengue fever. Teams knocked every door and visited shops in the market of the concerned area and distributed anti-dengue awareness leaflet.

The team collected cooperation with the companies from the locality regarding sanitation and dengue so that we can reduce its percentage and get rid of this fatal disease.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad