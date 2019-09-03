RWMC holds anti-dengue camp

Rawalpindi: On the directives of DCO Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and MD Awais Manzoor Tarrar, communications team of RWMC and Albayrak fixed an anti-dengue awareness camp at Shakrial, UC-77 and Dhoke Hassu (South) UC-06, says a press release.

The purpose of this camp was to disseminate cleanliness message and precautionary measures to tackle the fatal dengue fever. Teams knocked every door and visited shops in the market of the concerned area and distributed anti-dengue awareness leaflet.

The team collected cooperation with the companies from the locality regarding sanitation and dengue so that we can reduce its percentage and get rid of this fatal disease.