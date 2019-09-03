2 auto-thieves arrested

Islamabad : Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted two members of inter-provincial gang of car thieves and recovered eight vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against auto-theft activities.

Following his directions, special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali along with police team. This team achieved a great success and apprehended two car-lifters of an inter-provincial gang. The gangsters has been identified as Abu Zar Ghafari son of Saleem Khan resident of district Mardan and Muhammad Rizwan son of Muhammad Shokat resident of district Rawalpindi.

The police team also recovered eight stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from them while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab too.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration numbers as follows:

Toyota Garndy (CY-919), Toyota Corolla (VS-718), Toyota Altas (ALS-831), Toyota Corolla(ALV-444) Suzuki Mehran (RIA-2693) Toyota Corolla (IDS-948) Honda Civic (HE-487) and Surf (BD-8123).

While ongoing year ACLC police team recovered 150 vehicles.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts to curb car-lifting incidents. He has also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of ACLC police team.