Tue Sep 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2019

State land reclaimed

Lahore

An anti-encroachment operation to reclaim valuable state land was conducted in Harbanspura, tehsil Shalimar, by the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

State land measuring approximately 3-Kanal was reclaimed from illegal occupation. According to Revenue Department, the cost of the land is approximately Rs51,000,000. Meanwhile, a successful trap raid was conducted by the ACE in the supervision of a special judicial magistrate. Arif Ali posted as ASI Islampura police station, Lahore, was arrested taking Rs6,000 bribe. In another raid, Shaukat Abbas, an assistant in the Civil Secretariat was arrested for taking Rs20,000 bribe for appointment to a job.

