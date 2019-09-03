PR recruitment

Under the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways, recruitment on vacant posts through draws continues. Recruitment on merit through a draw will continue till September 6. A draw was held at the office of DS Railways Lahore for posts including peon/Khakroob mechanical, C&W cleaner in the presence of GMM&S Shahid Raza. A list of successful candidate was displayed on the notice board.