Tue Sep 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2019

PR recruitment

Lahore

September 3, 2019

Under the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways, recruitment on vacant posts through draws continues. Recruitment on merit through a draw will continue till September 6. A draw was held at the office of DS Railways Lahore for posts including peon/Khakroob mechanical, C&W cleaner in the presence of GMM&S Shahid Raza. A list of successful candidate was displayed on the notice board.

