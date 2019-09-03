PR recruitment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Under the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways, recruitment on vacant posts through draws continues. Recruitment on merit through a draw will continue till September 6. A draw was held at the office of DS Railways Lahore for posts including peon/Khakroob mechanical, C&W cleaner in the presence of GMM&S Shahid Raza. A list of successful candidate was displayed on the notice board.
