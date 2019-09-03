Inter result tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the result of the intermediate annual examination 2019 on Wednesday (tomorrow). Meanwhile, the board will announce the position holders of the intermediate annual exams 2019 on Tuesday (today) evening. A medal awarding ceremony for the toppers will also be held on Wedneday.
