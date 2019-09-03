close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2019

Inter result tomorrow

Lahore

September 3, 2019

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the result of the intermediate annual examination 2019 on Wednesday (tomorrow). Meanwhile, the board will announce the position holders of the intermediate annual exams 2019 on Tuesday (today) evening. A medal awarding ceremony for the toppers will also be held on Wedneday.

