MDCAT results: PGC students clean sweep

LAHORE: In recently announced MDCAT Result 2019, students of Punjab Group of Colleges clean sweep by bagging top three positions with 199, 198 and 197/200 marks.

Top position is notched by Abdul Hannan Rashid with 199/200 marks. Second position with 198/200 marks is shared by three Punjab College students namely Maham Tahir, Ali Akarm Qureshi and Umar Shafaqat. Hamsa Fatima and Sohail Sabir shared third position with 197/200 marks.

All the high achievers were regular students of F.Scin Punjab Group of Colleges and afterwards they attended MDCAT classes from STEP - an initiative of PGC for preparation of entrance tests. High achievers give full credit of their success to PGC saying Punjab Group of Colleges provides students an environment where they can excel and learn according to the examination methodology and from the very beginning, along with preparation for main exams, full preparation is also ensured for entry tests also.***