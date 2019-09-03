close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
September 3, 2019

MDCAT results: PGC students clean sweep

Lahore

P
PR
September 3, 2019

LAHORE: In recently announced MDCAT Result 2019, students of Punjab Group of Colleges clean sweep by bagging top three positions with 199, 198 and 197/200 marks.

Top position is notched by Abdul Hannan Rashid with 199/200 marks. Second position with 198/200 marks is shared by three Punjab College students namely Maham Tahir, Ali Akarm Qureshi and Umar Shafaqat. Hamsa Fatima and Sohail Sabir shared third position with 197/200 marks.

All the high achievers were regular students of F.Scin Punjab Group of Colleges and afterwards they attended MDCAT classes from STEP - an initiative of PGC for preparation of entrance tests. High achievers give full credit of their success to PGC saying Punjab Group of Colleges provides students an environment where they can excel and learn according to the examination methodology and from the very beginning, along with preparation for main exams, full preparation is also ensured for entry tests also.***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore