Two teens killed in separate incidents

LAHORE: Unidentified suspects killed a 16-year-old boy over an unknown issue in the Raiwind City police limits on Monday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Danish. Police said he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. As a result, his jugular vein was cut. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old boy was killed over a minor dispute in the Shahdra Town police limits on Monday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Abbas. He exchanged harsh words with Ali Raza who opened firing on him. As a result, he received injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. A case has been registered.

Emergency cover: Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed arrangements of Rescue 1122 for providing emergency cover to mourning processions of Muharram-ul-Haram in all districts of Punjab.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of senior Rescue officers at Rescue 1122 Headquarters on Monday. Head of Operations Ayaz Aslam briefed DG Rescue Punjab that all districts had prepared emergency plans for Muharram-ul-Haram in accordance with the directions issued by the Punjab government.

As per emergency plan, over 11,000 rescuers will perform their duties until 10th Muharram and districts have started implementation of contingency plan to provide emergency cover to sensitive locations identified in District Emergency Board meetings. He said Service would be on high alert on 9th and 10th Muharram and would cover more than 1,000 processions/events. Head of Operations highlighted that overall 2,799 Muharram processions / events will be provided emergency cover across Punjab with 600 motorbike ambulances, 763 emergency & patient transfer ambulances and 371 fire and rescue vehicles, including specialised vehicles in all districts of Punjab.

The DG directed to implement Code Red on 9th & 10th of Muharram and in case of possible major emergency, the Disaster Response Force stationed at Emergency Services Headquarters shall be dispatched as a backup support for local district. He directed to review the checklist of preparedness & continuously hold meetings of District Emergency Boards with key focal persons, ensure training of scouts, volunteers, and mapping of all licenced & traditional majalis and processions. He reviewed the deployment plan of Rescue Service for the provincial capital in which 900 rescuers would provide emergency cover with 50 ambulances and 297 motorbike ambulances. Special rescue teams will be deputed at Karbla Gamay Shah, Imamia Colony, Nisar Haveli and other sensitive places of Lahore. Furthermore, additional rescue teams shall also remain on stand-by position and could be called if needed in case of any untoward incident.

All mobile posts and ambulances with medical kits will be moving along with the processions to provide mourners with immediate medical treatment. Furthermore, the leaves of the Emergency Officers, Rescue & Safety Officers and other emergency staff shall be restricted.

Police performance: Lahore Police operations wing has issued its monthly performance report regarding search operations conducted under National Action Plan to maintain peace in the city. According to the report, Lahore Police conducted 406 search operations at different places, including 197 hotels, 133 guest houses, 30 hostels, one bus stop, 303 shops, three churches, two educational institutions, three Imam bargahs and four seminaries were checked while documents of 15,176 houses, 7,523 rentals and 51,746 persons were verified.