Four new machines inaugurated at Inmol

LAHORE: Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Muhammad Naeem inaugurated four new state-of-art machines at Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology (INMOL).

He also inaugurated two new targets for the production of Carbon-11 and Nitrogen-13 in Cyclotron and Radiopharmacy Division of INMOL. The four new machines included LINAC, MRI, SPECT-CT and DEXA Scans. In the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Masood ul Hassan (Member Science PAEC), Dr Abubaker Shahid (Director INMOL), Javed Khalid (Director Admin) and heads of Divisions of INMOL, Mrs. Masooma Riaz (Head Medical Physics), Dr. Arzoo Fatima (Head Nuclear Medicine), Dr. Zeeshan Rasheed (Head Radiology), Dr. Irfan Ullah Khan (Head Radio Pharmacy), Officers, nurses, technical staff and general staff were also present. The PAEC chairman said that the 80pc workload of cancer patients of Pakistan was shared by PAEC 18 medical centers.

He also added that the upgradation of INMOL was a pride for the whole country. “INMOL is the first cancer treatment hospital among public sector providing cancer diagnoses and treatment facilities at a vast scale to the public at very nominal and affordable costs.

Other PAEC medical centers are also being upgraded,” he added. He also highlighted that the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission had performed its excellence in the field of medicine; especially the role of INMOL in initiating new research and treatment modalities based on theranostics for the treatment of neuroendocrine and prostate cancer patients, are highly appreciable.

The INMOL director explained that every year thousands of patients were referred to the institute for various diagnostic tests and cancer treatment. “By the grace of Allah, we are a pioneer among the public sector in providing the facilities of Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT) and Targeted Radionuclide Therapy through theranostics in the country.

He elaborated the clinical diagnostic importance of brain cancer through Carbon-11 labeled radiopharmaceuticals and myocardial perfusion by using Nitrogen-13 based ammonia.

“The two techniques have been introduced at INMOL for the very first time in the Pakistan and I am sure that they will be extremely helpful to handle onco-neuro and cardiac dysfunctions at national level.

Besides, INMOL is offering FCPS degree in various 5 departments that is indeed a big honor and pride. It is hoped that after inauguration of new machines at INMOL, patients treatment efficacy will be enhanced and it will affect very positively in raising the socio-economic status of the ailing humanity,” the director added.