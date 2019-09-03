UK varsity awards scholarships to Pakistani students

LAHORE :Falcon Education and Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd facilitated a number of MoUs with Pakistani universities and its partner institution - University of Nottingham, UK.

These included mainly Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and National University of Science and Technology (NUST). University of Nottingham, UK a Russell Group University, which has provided these fundings to talented Pakistani students with full and partial tuition fee scholarships, mainly related to the business subjects for postgraduate and PhD/ research studies.

An event was organised at the head office of Falcon Education and Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd where Syed Abidi CEO Falcon Education distributed these awards among the students. Parents of the students and staff of Falcon Education were also present at this occasion. Syed Abidi while congratulating the scholarship winners, advised the students on the need of working hard and to earn name, fame and respect for Pakistan.

He said the scholarships meant to appreciate their academic excellence. “Your parents and fellow countrymen expect you to contribute not only towards your own career but play your role in the economic development of Pakistan wherever possible,” he added. The students from LUMS, GCU Lahore and UCP were awarded scholarships at this event.

The students and parents greatly appreciated the quality and efficiency of the services offered by Falcon Education in facilitation of their admission and visa process and thanked the University of Nottingham for providing them an opportunity to study at such a high ranking university on scholarship.