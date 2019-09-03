close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
September 3, 2019

Anti-polio drive ends

Lahore

A
APP
September 3, 2019

About 1.8 million children were administered polio drops in the provincial capital during a three-day campaign.

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office, thousands of polio teams were formed for the campaign whereas children, up to five years of age, were administered polio vaccine across the provincial capital.

During the first day of the campaign, 632,000 children were administered polio drops. Parents fully cooperated with the polio teams. Officers concerned presented a surveillance and performance report of polio teams to the DC, whereas the set targets of administering polio drops to 1.8 million children have been achieved.

