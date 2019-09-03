Measures to manage urbanisation in Punjab discussed

LAHORE:The International Growth Centre (IGC), under the umbrella of their Cities that Work (CtW) initiative organised a workshop on “Financing Punjab’s Cities: Land and Property Taxes” with the collaboration of the Urban Unit and the Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR) at a hotel here.

The Punjab government has been working with the IGC on issues of property tax, local governments and urban service delivery and following the introduction of a new local government structure in Punjab.

The workshop was geared towards sharing cross-country learning that may apply to the Pakistani context and set the right revenue policy and administrative structures.

Introductory remarks were passed by Dr Ijaz Nabi, Dr Ali Cheema, and Dr Salman Shah (Adviser to the Chief Minister, Punjab) on the importance of local government reform and the vital role land and property taxes play in ensuring efficient urban service delivery and good governance.

Considering the high rates of migration into Pakistan’s cities, it was discussed that the real challenge for the coming years would be that systems were created to manage this increase in urbanisation and finance the infrastructure needed to create cities that become engines for sustainable growth.

The first part of the workshop had presentations by Ahmed Javed Qazi (Secretary Local Government), Abdullah Khan Sumbul (Secretary Finance), Wajiullah Kundi (Secretary Excise and Taxation), and Khalid Sherdil (CEO Urban Unit).

The presentations highlighted the reforms introduced by the Local Government Act 2019 and the associated challenges of generating revenue at the provincial level. The secretary excise and taxation elaborated on the property tax reforms that had taken place recently.

Khalid Sherdil shared the efforts the Urban Unit was talking to digitise property records and urban management in Punjab, and the potential automation and digitisation had in improving urban service delivery.

The second part of the workshop had presentations from IGC researchers who shared evidence from both Pakistan and other countries and the lessons from these experiences. Astrid Haas (IGC Senior Economist on Cities) presented a framework on creating an “efficient, effective, and fair land and property tax system” and focused on linking payments to services. In order to get citizens to pay more taxes, the citizens must be informed of what their taxes are being used for.

Adnan Khan of a school presented his research on optimising tax collection and ensuring that the interaction between the government agent and citizen produces a good outcome. David Savage (Urban Governance (IGC Country economist Adviser) presented lessons from urban governance reforms in South Africa and highlighted the importance of a coherent inter-governmental fiscal framework between the federation and the province.

Priya Manwaring (IGC Country Economist for Uganda) shared the experience of Uganda in implementing property tax reforms and how technology can be leveraged to do this. One of the key takeaways was the importance of getting the basics right.

The workshop was concluded with closing remarks by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht. He stressed on the importance of having a third-tier of government and how urban service delivery in a province of 110 million people would be impossible if power was not devolved.

According to him, one of the key aims of this PTI government in Punjab was to leave behind a strong local government system.