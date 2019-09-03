Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE :Hot and humid day was observed in the city Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating central and southern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kalat, Zhob Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Shaheed Benazirabad 58, Mithi 48, Karachi (Surjani 41, North Karachi 39, Saddar 25, Nazimabad 19, Faisal base, Jinnah Terminal 16, MOS 13, University Road 07, Masroor 02), Sakrand 41, Kaloi 35, Chhor 22, Mirpurkhas 21, Badin 06, Hyderabad 05, Islamkot 03 and Kotli 02. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 36.5°C and minimum was 23.3°C.