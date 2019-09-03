Man grantedbail in Sikh girl marriage case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday granted protective bail to a man, who had contracted marriage with a Sikh girl, in a case lodged by the girl’s family on charges of alleged abduction.

Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Mushtaq allowed the protective bail to Hassaan till Sept 7, with directions to approach the relevant court in district Nankana Sahib for the relief of pre-arrest bail. The petitioner appeared before the court along with his counsel before the judge took up the petition.

The counsel presented facts of the case before the court, saying the case lodged by the girl’s family was false and only to avenge the lawful marriage Kaur had contracted with the petitioner on her free will.

He said Kaur had embraced Islam without any coercion and was given a Muslim name, Ayesha, before nikhah (marriage) of the couple was solemnised. He said the bride had already recorded her statement under 164 of CrPC before a judicial magistrate concerned denying the charges of abduction and forced conversion to Islam.

The counsel said the police had been raiding the residence of the petitioner and harassing his family members at the behest of the girl’s family and the local Sikh community.

He asked the court to grant protective bail to the petitioner as he wanted to appear before the court concerned and join the police investigation. The judge allowed the petition and extended the concession of protective bail to Hassaan till September 07.

Meanwhile, Ayesha (19) presently living in Darul Aman could not be presenting before a special judicial magistrate due to security reasons. Her appearance before the magistrate was due on Monday, however, the police did not produce her owing to security concerns. Now, she will be presented before the magistrate after Ashura.