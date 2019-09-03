NAB seeks record of EPD projects, purchases

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has directed the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Punjab to submit the record of development projects as well as purchases.

A letter, written by the NAB on August 20, said that in connection with a complaint being processed, the department is required to direct the representative concerned to provide a comprehensive report along with the record of procurement of six air pointers during year 2016-17.

Besides, the letter demanded the provision of engineering/technical estimates, assessment/specification made before the initiation of the purchase of six air pointers and their subsequent approvals. “Complete documents pertaining to the tenders awarded for the procurement of the six air pointers (newspaper ads, bidding documents, comparative statement, inspection report of the equipment, if any, details of payments made to the contractors, due amount yet to be paid, if any etc)” are needed, the letter maintained.

The NAB authorities also asked the department to provide working condition/capacity of the air pointers and complete detail of equipment/mobile laboratories provided by JICA during the last 10 years and their working condition.

The officials also asked the EPD to provide details of the number of schemes initiated to launch laboratories during 2007-2017 and expenditures incurred on the schemes (including JICA-funded and established under ADP during year 2007-2017) as well as details of operational and non-operational laboratories. EPD officials said that they were collecting data asked by the NAB and it would be provided to them very soon.

LHWs promotions: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Captain (R) Muhammad Usman has directed officials to complete a proposal about the promotion of lady health workers (LHWs).

He also directed to bring the recommendations in written form concerning the matter and submit to him before the end of its deadline. The directions were issued in a polio campaign meeting chaired by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Muhammad Usman at his office here on Monday.

The Polio Programme Project director briefed Muhammad Usman about the next phase of polio preparations. The secretary has appreciated the role of health workers for running smoothly the polio programme.

He strictly directed to finalise all arrangements before starting of polio programme’s next phase. He said that all available resources would be utilised to make a polio-free Punjab. He said that all issues of workers including LHWs would be resolved on top priority.

Meanwhile, the new Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Captain (R) Muhammad Usman, took over the charge of his office on Monday. He belongs to 27th Common of Pakistan Administrative Services. Before his posting as a Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, he was working as a Director General Punjab Food Authority.

The heads of all wings of the health department briefed Secretary Muhammad Usman about their wings activities. He said that the health department was an important responsibility for him and he would try to do his best to improve the department.

He said that his utmost priority was to ensure the provision of quality healthcare facilities to patients according to the vision of the Punjab government.

Muhammad Usman further said that he would set new agenda while keeping in mind public issues after reviewing all preferences of the department.