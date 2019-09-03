close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
September 3, 2019

PCDMA opens new zonal office

Business

 
September 3, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) has inaugurated the new Faisalabad zonal office in Kutchery Market, a statement said on Monday.

The main objective of the office is to give help to resolve problems being faced by the chemicals and dyes merchants and give boost to industrial activities by providing raw material to them, it added.

PCDMA President Shahid Vaseem assured all-out support to the genuine demands of the members. He said a PCDMA delegation met President Dr Arif Alvi and officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). During the meeting, the government side has given assurance of their full cooperation.

More From Business