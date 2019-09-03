FIEDMC to reserve land for LCCI

LAHORE: Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) will reserve 100 acres land in its Special Economic Zone for the members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for setting up industrial units to boost economic activities in the country, a statement said on Monday.

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with the LCCI, in this regard. The FIEDMC already had result-oriented and fruitful meeting with LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad and Vice President Faheem and others.

The LCCI delegation under the leadership of Hyder will visit Special Economic Zones (SEZs) M3 Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City on September 5 and later the central office of FIEDMC.

It was also agreed that if any LCCI member is interested to buy land in SEZs, he will be given allotment letter on this occasion, the statement said. Ashfaq said that those interested companies and industries who wanted to start their work immediately or they want to purchase small land, they will be accommodated in M3 Industrial City, while those interested parties aspired to work in SEZs under CPEC, they will be given land in Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

He also suggested that a special information desk be set up in LCCI which will extend help to those who want to invest in SEZs or they seek any information, they will be updated on the spot.