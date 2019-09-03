close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2019

Gold prices continue to fall

Business

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market continue to witness declining trend, as it decreased by Rs200/tola on Monday.

All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said gold prices dropped to Rs88,600/tola. The rate of 10 grams gold also dropped by Rs172 to Rs75,960. Gold price in the international market; however, increased by $4 to $1,524/ounce. Jewelers said the rates in the local market were still trading lower by Rs1,500/tola, compared with the Dubai gold market rates.

