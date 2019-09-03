close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
A
APP
September 3, 2019

Weekly SPI inflation declines 0.18pc

Business

A
APP
September 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended August 29, 2019 for the combined income group decreased 0.18 percent as compared to the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 271.33 points against 271.83 points registered in the previous week.

The weekly SPI has been computed with the base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, SPI for the lowest income group witnessed 0.12 percent decrease, as it went down to 250.24 points during the week under review from 250.54 points last week.

SPI for the combined group during the week under review witnessed an increase of 19.44 percent, while, for the lowest income group, it increased by 16.23 percent.

SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001-Rs12,000, Rs12,001-Rs18,000; Rs18,001-Rs35,000 and above Rs35000 / month decreased 0.15 percent, 0.17 percent, 0.19 percent and 0.20 percent, respectively. During the week under review, average prices of 16 items registered increase, 12 items prices decreased, while prices of the remaining 25 items remained unchanged.

