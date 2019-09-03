Artistic Milliners increases foothold in clean energy generation

KARACHI: Artistic Milliners (Pvt) Ltd through a special purpose vehicle, Artistic Solar Energy has approached National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), seeking generation licence for a 50MW solar PV plant to be setup in Sukkur with a cost of $45 million, a document revealed on Monday.

Artistic Milliners is one of Pakistan's leading business houses and one of the largest premium quality denim cloth and finished products mills in the country. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of denim, garments and fabrics and is one of the few mills that are completely export oriented. Artistic Group is already into energy generation business with 49.3MW wind power plant located in Jhimpir, which started commercial activity in March, 2018; 50MW wind power plant in Jhimpir, which is in the development stage with the generation licence and tariff already granted, it showed.

The group is also undertaking two hydro power projects in Kyhber-Pakhtunkhwa with a cumulative generation capacity of 118MW. The company obtained letter of intent (LoI) from the government of Sindh in April 2016, which was extended twice in January 2018 and April 2019, and is actively working towards implementation of subsequent milestones. Pakistan's per capita electricity consumption is comparatively lower than other countries in a similar development stage.

The consumption of electricity mostly depends on Human Development Index (HDI), and the current trend of rising incomes and energy supplies, falling poverty levels. This creates a healthy demand for additional power generation.

Even with the projected surplus in power generation capacity by 2020, there will still be sufficient economic feasibility for small and medium-sized (50-100MW) renewable energy-based power projects in Pakistan.

The viability of these projects will be further enhanced by the continued decline in technology prices and the emphasis by the government on indigenous energy resources that also help the country meet its environmental objectives and reduce carbon emissions.