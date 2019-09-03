Rupee strengthens

The rupee traded stronger in a dull trade on Monday, as the lack of dollar demand from importers added gains to the currency, dealers said. The rupee closed at 156.62/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 156.85 in the interbank market.

Dealers said the rupee traded in the ranges of 156.45 and 156.75 during the session. “The market was stable. There was no significant demand for foreign exchange,” a forex dealer said.

“The upward momentum in the rupee could continue this week. However, any import payments could spur the demand for the greenback,” he added. In the open market, the rupee posted 60 paisas gain to close at 156.60 to the dollar. The rupee had finished at 157.20 on Friday.

The foreign exchange market is stabilising after the country’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $15.629 billion as of August 23, compared with $15.604 billion in the previous week. Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $32 million to $8.271 billion. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has promised $7.5 billion assistance to Pakistan over the next three years (2020/24) under its next Country Assistance Strategy.