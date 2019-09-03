close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
AFP
September 3, 2019

Darmian leaves Man United to join Parma

Sports

AFP
September 3, 2019

ROME: Italy full-back Matteo Darmian has joined Parma after four seasons with Manchester United, the Serie A club announced on Monday.The 29-year-old joined United from Torino in 2015, but fell out of favour after his first season and made only 14 Premier League appearances across the last two campaigns.

Parma said Darmian had signed a four-year deal, but did not reveal the transfer fee.Darmian played 92 matches for United in total, scoring one goal, and has made 36 international appearances.Parma, who finished 14th in Serie A last season, won 3-1 at Udinese on Sunday to bounce back from their opening-weekend loss to reigning champions Juventus.

