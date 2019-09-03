close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
Newsdesk
September 3, 2019

PM Imran lauds PAF’s role in war on terror

World

N
Newsdesk
September 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the contributions of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in war against terrorism, nation-building activities and projecting positive image of Pakistan, said Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday.

According to the DG ISPR, the Prime Minister visited Air Headquarters Islamabad, where he was presented a guard of honour. Khan was welcomed by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

During his visit, the Premier laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and lauded PAF’s role in ensuring aerial defence of the country, especially the one displayed during February this year.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Defence Production Minister Zubaida Jalal Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan accompanied the Premier.

