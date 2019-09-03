Nadra MRT to visit Chingford on Sept 7-8

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission announced on Monday that the Mobile Registration Team (MRT) of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) will visit Chingford on Saturday and Sunday (September 7 and 8) to provide its services to the residents of the area.

According to a statement, the Nadra MRT will be visiting 92 Chingford Mount Road, E4 9AA, London from 1000–1400 hours. It said the new Smart NICOP will cost £54 with a normal delivery time of 7-8 weeks; urgent £67 (4-5 weeks) and executive will cost £82 (1-2) weeks.There will be no extra charges. For any queries applicants may contact by phone 020 7664 9246; or by emailing [email protected]