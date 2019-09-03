UK manufacturing output plunges to 7-year low

LONDON: UK manufacturing output tumbled at the fastest rate in seven years in August, as Brexit uncertainty and the global economic slowdown hit demand.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 47.4 in August, down from a reading of 48 in July.A reading above 50 indicates growth. IHS Markit, which compiles the monthly survey, said UK manufacturers were stifled by “political uncertainty” and “global trade tensions” during the month.

Output slumped for the month as the amount of new work fell at the fastest pace for seven years, while business optimism also slid to the lowest since it was first included in the survey in 2012.

New orders fell steeply across consumer goods industries, with manufacturers linking the slump to weaker domestic and global economic conditions, low market concerns and Brexit confidence.

The amount of export trade also fell at the fastest rate

