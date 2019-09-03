India using drones to monitor activities of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Besides imposing curfew, strict restrictions and communications blackout on the 29th consecutive day on Monday, Indian authorities are now using day-and-night drones across the occupied Kashmir to monitor activities of the people there.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the held territory is cut off from the rest of the world since August 5 due to the continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile — including BSNL’s broadband and private leased-line internet services — and closure of TV channels.

All types of business establishments continue to remain shut and schools also wear a deserted look as students remain absent due to fear. The people of occupied Kashmir are facing acute shortage of essential commodities, including food, milk and life-saving medicines due to curfew and blockade.

Indian forces are using drones equipped with high resolution cameras and night vision devices for the surveillance of protests and other pro-freedom activities in restive Kashmir, a senior police official confirmed to the media in Srinagar.

The Indian police forces have already started trial versions of the use of drones for surveillance. The drones have been tested in some areas of Srinagar in the first phase and are being used in other districts as well to watch the activities and capture pictures and videos of the people taking part in the protests.

“All such videos are stored in a central database and the same information is used for references and strategies to tackle pro-freedom activities,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.

A report by Kashmir police confirmed that more than 500 incidents of protests took place since August 5, with Srinagar topping the list with over 160 such protests reported from the area.