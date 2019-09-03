Indian envoy meets Jadhav as Pakistan grants consular access

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday granted consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav as Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia reached the Foreign Office to meet the spy in the presence of Pakistan’s diplomatic staff. The meeting lasted for two hours.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Pursuant to the decision of the International Court of Justice, Pakistan provided consular access on 02 September, 2019 to India for Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, Indian spy, serving Indian Naval officer and RAW operative. Mr. Gaurav Ahluwalia, Charge d’ Affairs of the Indian high Commission in Islamabad availed consular Access which was provided in line with Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, ICJ verdict and the laws of Pakistan.

“Consular access was provided at 1200 hours and lasted for two hours, in the presence of officials of the Government of Pakistan. On Indian request, there was no restriction on the language of communication. In order to ensure transparency and in line with standard operating procedures, and as conveyed to the Indian side in advance, the access was recorded.

“As a responsible member of the international community and in line with our

international commitments, Pakistan has provided un-impeded, uninterrupted consular access to India to Commander Jadhav.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Jadhav was arrested in March, 2016 from Balochistan for his involvement in espionage activities and sentenced to death by a military court afterwards.

Last month, Pakistan had offered consular access to Jadhav but India had missed out the chance by unfairly demanding an unimpeded access to its spy. The request was rejected by Pakistan under the laws.

In July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had rejected remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.