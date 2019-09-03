EP body asks Modi to immediately lift Kashmir curfew

BRUSSELS: The European Parliament’s (EP) Committee on Foreign Affairs on Monday demanded that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately lift curfew in occupied Kashmir, Geo News reported.

Expressing serious concern over the complete communication and media blackout in the Muslim-majority Himalayan region, members of the EP body strongly criticised India and condemned the behaviour of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration.

They also demanded that India start a dialogue with Pakistan right away. The members further said the European Union (EU) and the European Parliament should issue a reactionary statement on the situation in occupied Kashmir as soon as possible.

On August 31, it was reported that the European Parliament, resuming its session after a six-week recess, would take up the issue of Kashmir in its Monday session. Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan was scheduled to be present at the European Parliament to discuss the Kashmir issue.

The European External Action Service — the EU’s foreign ministry — was requested to submit a full report comprising violation of human rights and international law.Separately, the Kashmir Council EU chairperson had said the lockdown in Kashmir was a matter of concern since it had entered the fourth consecutive week.

On the other hand, members of the Pakistani diaspora in Belgium had gathered outside the embassy in Brussels in a show of solidarity with the Kashmiris during Kashmir Hour.The Kashmiri diaspora, Kashmir Council EU, and Free Kashmir Organisation have since August 5 been protesting in front of the EU’s foreign ministry as well as the Indian embassy in Belgium and other European cities.