Change

The famous Greek philosopher Heraclitus once said, “The only constant in life is change.” Like many others, I like change. I am always grateful for the transformative nature of change, but this change has brought umpteen difficulties for many in this land. The PTI government’s change challenges the people of Pakistan to have faith, be patient, and trust the leadership when it says that people will ultimately benefit from this change. But when?

So far, this change has brought them many tests and trials – and for many disastrous circumstances. They are not in a state of comfort, ease, health, pleasure and joy; but in times of trouble and hardship. Let’s see when those trials and tribulations will end and our journey will start towards the long-avowed and much-needed growth and development.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad