Let them decide

The BJP officially adopted Hindutva as its ideology in its 1989 Palampur resolution. The BJP claims that Hindutva represents “cultural nationalism” and its conception of “Indian nationhood”, but not a religious or theocratic concept. It is “India’s identity” – a totally false notion used as a shield to crush minorities, especially Muslims, all over India – particularly in Indian-occupied Kashmir. The statelessness of over two million people, mostly Muslims, in Assam speaks volumes of Modi’s Machiavellianism and paints a very dirty picture of Hindutva. Through a Frankenstein’s monster of a presidential decree, fascist Modi has turned Kashmir into a black hole where life has become to a standstill.

Pakistan is trying its level best to win a diplomatic battle for the Kashmiris by pressurizing India to restore IOK to its pre-August 5 2019 status. Unfortunately, those who hold the flag of liberation of human rights are also in deep slumber. Should not they come out of this sleep and raise a voice for the rights of the Kashmiris? Apparently, we are at the brink of a nuclear war if things are not settled wisely. Tyranny cannot be tolerated for a long time. A time comes when the tables are turned on mighty forces. The present scenario of South Asia is very precarious and the only solution to this burning issue is giving the right of plebiscite to the Kashmiris so they can decide their future.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad