The CSS exam

CSS is a competitive exam conducted by the FPSC every year; it directly puts you in the category of a 17 grade officer. CSP officers are not same as any other 17 grade officers. These officers have more power, more privileges, and very good career progression. Most importantly, being the real decision-makers they have maximum authority and resources to serve the nation.

However, the CSS exam is a tough nut to crack. The best advice that I can give to the CSS aspirants is to write as much as they can. Students read so much but neglect the writing portion. Therefore, despite extensive reading they are not able to pass the exam. You only have three hours for one subject in which you need to give the best possible answer in a very limited period of time. If you have not practised the answers, then your answers will be directionless. Guidance carries critical importance for clearing this examination – either in the form of an academy or a mentor.

Tariq Faruqi

Karachi