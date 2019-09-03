Baig to attend honorary consuls conference

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Director World Federation of Consul (FICAC), President Hon. Consular Corps Sindh Karachi and Hon. Consul General of Yemen left for Slovenia to attend FICAC, Bled Strategic Forum 2019 to be held in Bled from September 1 - 3 on sustainable development and economic progress. The forum will be inaugurated by President of Slovenia Borut Pahor and attended among others by Prime Minster Marjan Sarec and Minister Foreign Affairs Miro Cerer. Dr. Baig will be representing Pakistan as director FICAC led by its president Aykut Eken.

FICAC is the representative body of honorary consuls of the world, operating under Vienna convention 1963 of United Nations, recognized by the European Union and United Nation. The nine members board of directors of FICAC run its affairs, Dr. Baig is a director on the board for the last 12 years.