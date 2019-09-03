Schools, colleges bound to attend Kashmir rallies in KP

PESHAWAR: Under the approval accorded by the competent authority about the observance of solidarity with Kashmir, it has been notified that the offices of various government departments shall strictly observe different instructions and activities on every Friday from 12:00 hrs to 12:30 hrs in letter and spirit. The notification was issued to offices under the administrative control of Directorate of E&SE, DCTE, PITE, BISEs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textbook Board, KP-PSRA, IMU, ESEF and all public and private educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. All schools and colleges shall ensure to bring their students out on the nearest road till noon for rallies. All offices shall close down for 30 minutes and staff will have to come out on roads for rallies to be led by respective directors/MDs/chairman BISEs/TTB and DEOs. It was notified here by the Elementary & Secondary Education Department, said an official handout.