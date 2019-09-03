Tribal students demand increase in medical, engineering seats

PESHAWAR: The students from the merged districts of KP staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday, urging the government to honour its commitment to increase seats for them in the medical and engineering colleges. It was led by the students’ union president for tribal students Arshad Dawar, president for district Mohmand Anas Siddiqui and others, the protesters were carrying banners and placards while chanting slogans in favour of their demands.

MPA Bilawal Afridi joined the protestors. The speakers recalled that the former governor and chief minister had also promised to increase the seats but they have now ignored their commitment.Bilawal Afridi said that he would raise voice for the students on the floor of the provincial assembly.