Property dispute claims four lives in Bannu

BANNU: Four people, including two brothers, were killed over a property dispute in Tanzeem Kala area in the limits of Basiakhel Police Station in Bannu on Monday, local sources said.

The sources said that two rival groups led by one Mohammad Roshan alias Dr Gul and Asghar respectively exchanged fire over a property dispute in which four people were killed. The dead were identified as Dr Gul and his brother Janan Khan and two passersby Mohammad Asif Khan and Nafad Jan. Mohammad Roshan was a dispenser at the Bannu Central Prison. The bodies were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu for medico-legal formalities. The police registered a case and started investigation