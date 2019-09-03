Security for Muharram processions in KP reviewed

PESHAWAR: Senior police and army officials on Monday reviewed the security arrangements in inner parts of the Peshawar city for the Muharram processions and directed the cops deployed there to remain alert.

Capital City Police Officer Karim Khan along with Brigadier Jawad, SSP Operations, Zahoor Babar Afridi, and SP City, Syed Atiq Shah, visited different imambargahs and other worship places and inspected the security measures.

The officials checked the preparedness level of the cops deployed there and directed the staff to ensure all the cops wear helmets and bulletproof jackets. The CCPO and army officers visited the supreme command post as well.

Meanwhile, senior officials checked the installation of closed-circuit television cameras under the Safe City Project in different parts of Peshawar. Normally these cameras used to be installed temporarily for Muharram. However, this time the CCTV cameras will remain installed as part of the Safe City Project. The senior police officials directed the BDU and Canine Unit to sweep the routes of processions.