India left with no option but timely completion of Kartarpur Corridor: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar inaugurated “Sikh heritage art exhibition" at Governor’s House on Monday, and said that now India is left with no option but to timely complete the Kartarpur Corridor Project.

“Sikh Community in Pakistan is showing their contentment over government steps for minority’s rights. Overall situation of law and order in Pakistan is also appreciated by them. We will never disappoint Sikhs” said governor while addressing the ceremony and talking to media on the occasion. He said that India never really accepted Pakistan from heart and was never serious in dialogue with Pakistan.

Sarwar said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the PTI government is running the country according to the philosophy and vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal and we are strengthening country and making it prosperous in every aspect. Answering a question, Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that Pakistan had offered to talk with India more than a dozen times but India always showed rigidness and that is why we are no more interested in talks with India. He said if India wanted to come to table it will have to end the weeks-long curfew in Kashmir and stop atrocities.

The governor said that curfew and power of 800,000 Indian soldiers couldn’t even suppress the conviction of independence of Kashmiris. The people of Kashmir are ready to sacrifice anything for their independence and Pakistan stands with Kashmir on each front and on the diplomatic front Pakistan is fighting the case of Kashmiris.