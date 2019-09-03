close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2019

PU directed to follow merit in admissions

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday directed the Punjab University administration to strictly observe merit in admission to MPhil Communication Studies (professional track).

“The whole process will be set aside if a single admission is made against the rules,” Justice Shahid Waheed gave a caution to the PU legal adviser.

Earlier, the university’s adviser told the court that merit list for the professional programme would be displayed on September 4. The judge directed the adviser to also submit the merit list before the court and adjourned hearing of a petition moved by Irum Ghani, a media professional.

The petitioner through counsel had contended that the university started the programme for media professionals and its academic council in 2017 approved that under the professional track, the professionals would be eligible for getting admission on the basis of experience.

However, she said the university management had been ignoring the media professionals and awarding admissions to blue-eyed non-professionals and inexperienced in the programme.

She pointed out that she had been denied admission in the last sessions despite appearing on number 17 out of 25 successful candidates in the merit list. She asked the court to set aside illegal admissions made by the university.

