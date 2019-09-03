American Business Council hosts SBP Governor

KARACHI: The American Business Council (ABC) hosts Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). With over 40 member participants, the meeting provided a valuable platform for investors to discuss and be apprised of the country’s monetary policy aims in light of the recent interest rate hike and currency devaluation.

On his part, the Governor reassured multinationals of the State Bank’s commitment to promoting a business-friendly environment, and to working together and supporting companies when faced with issues relating to the State Bank.

ABC President, Jamal Mir, said it was, ‘a very positive interaction as it fostered a better understanding of the dynamics behind some of the recent monetary decisions; and furthermore, it boosted confidence as companies were encouraged to come forward with their issues pertaining to the State Bank.”***