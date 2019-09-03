Sevilla sign Hernandez from West Ham

MADRID: Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has joined Sevilla from West Ham on a three-year deal, the Spanish club announced on Monday. “Sevilla FC and West Ham United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Javier Hernandez, known as ‘Chicharito’,” Sevilla wrote in a statement.

“The striker has signed a three-year contract.” Hernandez’s prospects of playing at West Ham had worsened after they bought Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in July.

The 31-year-old also had less than a year left on his contract. “The club would like to thank Chicharito for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future career,” a West Ham statement read.

Hernandez, who previously played for Manchester United and Leverkusen, is Mexico’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 108 appearances. The 31-year-old returns to La Liga where he played for Real Madrid for a season in 2014-15.