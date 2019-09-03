Sevilla sign Hernandez from West Ham

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has joined Sevilla from West Ham on a three-year deal, the Spanish club announced on Monday. “Sevilla FC and West Ham United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Javier Hernandez, known as ‘Chicharito’,” Sevilla wrote in a statement.
“The striker has signed a three-year contract.” Hernandez’s prospects of playing at West Ham had worsened after they bought Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in July.
The 31-year-old also had less than a year left on his contract. “The club would like to thank Chicharito for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future career,” a West Ham statement read.
Hernandez, who previously played for Manchester United and Leverkusen, is Mexico’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 108 appearances. The 31-year-old returns to La Liga where he played for Real Madrid for a season in 2014-15.
MADRID: Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has joined Sevilla from West Ham on a three-year deal, the Spanish club announced on Monday. “Sevilla FC and West Ham United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Javier Hernandez, known as ‘Chicharito’,” Sevilla wrote in a statement.
“The striker has signed a three-year contract.” Hernandez’s prospects of playing at West Ham had worsened after they bought Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in July.
The 31-year-old also had less than a year left on his contract. “The club would like to thank Chicharito for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future career,” a West Ham statement read.
Hernandez, who previously played for Manchester United and Leverkusen, is Mexico’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 108 appearances. The 31-year-old returns to La Liga where he played for Real Madrid for a season in 2014-15.