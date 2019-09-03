Afia’s inspiring journey to cricket umpiring

KARACHI: Lack of female umpires to officiate women’s cricket surprised Afia Amin, who then took only a year to turn her dream of becoming an umpire into reality.

It all started fourteen years ago from an innocent inquiry. Taken aback by the notion of a man officiating a women’s match, Afia Amin asked Adnan Rashid the reason behind him taking the role to which she was informed that it was due to the lack of female umpires in the circuit.

“It made me wonder why women cannot be umpire when they can play,” recalls 37-year-old Afia, who now has more than 150 official matches under her belt, while speaking to PCB’s website. “It was at that time I told my husband that next year I would be officiating women’s matches,” she added.

Afia had been into sports from her early days, playing baseball for her school and college teams. But her family kept her from pursuing sports as a profession.

“People from my family don’t venture into sports. I am the only person to have done this,” she said. “It is very difficult in our society for women to get into this field. There’s a lot of convincing that needs to be done.

“It is very difficult for a woman to get out of house in my family, even if it is for education. I took up umpiring after marriage. And it happened only because of my husband. He is my inspiration,” she said.

Three years into her marriage, Afia started preparing for examinations to get herself on the PCB’s umpiring panel. And, within a year, she cleared them.

In 2006, she found herself in the middle of the action as an umpire in the same women’s tournament she had her eyes on. Four years later, Afia stood in the semi-final between Abbottabad and Karachi at the Gaddafi Stadium during an under-16 regional tournament.

“She was eager to learn more and more about umpiring so she used to talk to me regarding the laws of the game,” says Adnan, who began his umpiring career in 2005 and has officiated 13 first-class matches since 2016. “We used to discuss the laws at home and how to adjudge difficult appeals like those for LBW. I also guided her on how to handle players during matches in her early days. We used to talk about various aspects of umpiring.”

Afia is now among the senior women umpires in the country. There are a total of nine in the country. Afia hopes the number will increase soon. “The barriers for women do exist,” she said. “The families do not allow girls to enter this field. But one of my motivations to enter the profession of umpiring was to be a role model for girls, my daughters, and women in my family,” she said.