Quaid-e-Azam Special Olympics, Paralympic Games from September 4-5

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is set to hold the 1st Quaid-e-Azam Special Olympics and Paralympics Games from September 4-5, 2019, at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

This would be a special sports event. As many as 150 special persons will compete in five disciplines: athletics, badminton, bocce, table tennis and tug-of-war, the PSB on Monday said.

These games would encourage the special youth, PSB said and added the games would also be a way to spot new talent for international events of special persons and Para Asian Games and Paralympics.

There will be contests of 100 metre, 50 metre, 25 metre, shot put and long jump for both men and women. Badminton events, both male and female (singles and doubles), table tennis (singles) and bocce will also be organised.

The PSB also conducted and sponsored the coaching course for the Games on Monday at the Pakistan Sports Complex. As many as 50 coaches (male and female) attended theory and practical sessions. They were taught games rules and educated about training issues of special persons and paralympic athletes. Akbar Ali Mughal, Saud Khan and Shumaila Irum delivered lectures, and conducted practical sessions.