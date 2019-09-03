close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2019

Quaid-e-Azam Special Olympics, Paralympic Games from September 4-5

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is set to hold the 1st Quaid-e-Azam Special Olympics and Paralympics Games from September 4-5, 2019, at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

This would be a special sports event. As many as 150 special persons will compete in five disciplines: athletics, badminton, bocce, table tennis and tug-of-war, the PSB on Monday said.

These games would encourage the special youth, PSB said and added the games would also be a way to spot new talent for international events of special persons and Para Asian Games and Paralympics.

There will be contests of 100 metre, 50 metre, 25 metre, shot put and long jump for both men and women. Badminton events, both male and female (singles and doubles), table tennis (singles) and bocce will also be organised.

The PSB also conducted and sponsored the coaching course for the Games on Monday at the Pakistan Sports Complex. As many as 50 coaches (male and female) attended theory and practical sessions. They were taught games rules and educated about training issues of special persons and paralympic athletes. Akbar Ali Mughal, Saud Khan and Shumaila Irum delivered lectures, and conducted practical sessions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports