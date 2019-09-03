Six players, assistant coach skip camp for foreign leagues

KARACHI: Six of the players called to Pakistan hockey team’s training camp are participating in professional leagues and assistant coach Waseem Ahmed left the training camp a couple of days ago to participate in a foreign league, ‘The News’ learnt on Monday.

Waseem retired from international hockey many years ago but is still playing in professional league. A source said PHF could not ask the players to stay away from foreign leagues if one of the coaches was doing that.

It is pertinent to mention here that PHF is drafting an agreement under which players would be given central contracts but they would have to leave their professional leagues at least one month before Pakistan hockey team’ international assignments.

Earlier this year, a player who had been named the captain for an international tournament chose not to return to Pakistan and continued playing abroad. Another Pakistan player left his foreign club and came to Pakistan to represent his departmental team because of fear of losing his job. But he did not come to represent Pakistan.

Head coach Khwaja Junaid has said that after formation of Pakistan team and implementation of central contract policy, the players would have to leave their professional league at least one month before Pakistan’s international assignment.