Tue Sep 03, 2019
AFP
September 3, 2019

Darren Bravo substituted for concussion

Sports

AFP
September 3, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Darren Bravo has become the second player in international cricket to be substituted in a Test match on the basis of the new concussion protocol.

Resuming his innings for the West Indies on the fourth morning of the second and final Test against India at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Monday, Bravo appeared to be feeling unwell after 15 minutes’ play and was attended to and subsequently led off the field unaided. It was subsequently announced that Jamaican batsman Jermaine Blackwood will take Bravo’s place in the team.

Bravo was struck on the back of the helmet by fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah during the final over of the third day’s play. He continued batting for the remaining three deliveries of the day after receiving treatment.

West Indies resumed on the fourth morning at 45 for two having been set the daunting target of 467 by India, who win the first Test by 318 runs a week earlier in Antigua. Australian Marnus Labuschagne was the first concussion replacement in the history of the game last month when he replaced Steve Smith during the second innings of the second Test against England at Lord’s after Smith was struck on the neck by fast bowler Jofra Archer.

